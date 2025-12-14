Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue, pays tribute to his vision and ideals Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Madanapalle and addressed a large public gathering. He highlighted Vajpayee's contribution to nation-building and India’s progress in startups and digital payments.

Amaravati (AP):

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a grand statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Annamayya Circle in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle on Sunday. Following the ceremony, CM Dhami addressed a large public gathering, paying rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visionary leadership and lifelong commitment to democratic values. He said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's values, governance model and national vision continue to inspire India's journey towards self-reliance under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Dhami remembers Vajpayee's visionary leadership

Addressing the public meeting as the chief guest at the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, CM Dhami recalled the unparalleled contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to nation-building. "Atal Ji's entire life was dedicated to national service, good governance and social upliftment. As Prime Minister, he laid a strong foundation for a powerful and self-reliant India and his leadership continues to inspire generations...His vision continue to guide India's march towards self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Dhami said.

Highlighting India's rapid transformation in recent years, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that through the Startup India initiative, the country has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. He pointed out that people in the US and Europe are amazed to see even small vegetable vendors in India seamlessly using UPI for digital payments, calling it a true reflection of India’s technological leap.

Dhami highlights spiritual significance of Uttarakhand

Addressing the audience in Madanapalle, CM Dhami also spoke about the spiritual significance of Uttarakhand. He said people in Andhra Pradesh share a deep connection with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He invited people visit the sacred Char Dham shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri to experience the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Earlier, CM Dhami received a warm and grand welcome at the helipad by public representatives and senior officials in Madanapalle. Those present included BJP Andhra Pradesh President PVN Madhav, Minister Satyakumar Yadav, Chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Lanka Dinakar, MLA Shahjahan Basha, Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, District SP Dheeraj Kunubili, Sub-Collector Challa Kalyani, BJP District President Sai Lokesh and other dignitaries. Notably, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister is also scheduled to participate in another public programme in Madanapalle during his Andhra Pradesh visit.