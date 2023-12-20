Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami faces security scare after his chopper gets stuck on ground

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses during the Youth Sikh conference, in Rudrapur.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami faced a security scare after his chopper got stuck during landing attempt in Rudrapur. The incident occured when Chief Minister visited the district to attend a youth conference on Monday.

While his chopper was making a landing attempt, its front wheel got stuck on the ground due to some moisture, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to Indian Air Force squadron leader Abhimanyu Rai, who died in a Pilatus trainer aircraft crash earlier this month.

The trainer jet crashed near Hyderabad on December 4. It had developed a technical snag after taking off from the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Both pilots onboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries.

Dhami visited Rai's residence here and met with the bereaved family. He was accompanied by Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi.

The 33-year-old Rai died as he steered the crashing trainer jet away from populated areas and it crash-landed in an empty stretch of land.

