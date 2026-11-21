Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen personally managing the crowd at the cremation ground in Haridwar on Saturday as he stepped in to restore order amid the gathering of VIPs and dignitaries for the last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi.

Yogi Adityanath performed his mother's last rites at Chandighat in Haridwar in the presence of Dhami, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, several political leaders and religious figures.

CM Dhami steps in to manage crowd at cremation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen stepping beyond his security protocol to help manage the crowd at the cremation ground as the gathering of dignitaries and visitors put pressure on the arrangements.

After arriving to pay his respects, Dhami noticed the increasing crowd and disruption in movement at the venue. He personally intervened, asking people to stand in an orderly manner, move back where necessary and make way for others.

Savitri Devi, 91, passed away on Friday morning. Before reaching Haridwar, Yogi Adityanath visited his ancestral village Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, where he shouldered his mother's mortal remains and paid his respects.

He was also seen getting emotional while bidding her farewell.

CM Yogi's emotional farewell and religious leaders' response

Known for his disciplined monastic life and firm public demeanour, Yogi Adityanath was visibly emotional while bidding farewell to his mother. His participation in the last rites also prompted discussions about monastic traditions and family responsibilities.

Commenting on the issue, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president and chairman of the Mansa Devi Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, said Yogi Adityanath was a son and had every right to perform his mother's last rites.

He cited the example of a Shankaracharya who had also shouldered his mother's mortal remains and participated in her last rites.

"Mother is mother; she is the embodiment of the goddess and Mahadevi," he said, describing Yogi's participation in the funeral as appropriate. He also praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as a scholar and a guardian of Sanatan Dharma, adding that the entire Sanatan community stood with him.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also paid tribute to Savitri Devi, describing her as a blessed mother who gave birth to a son who brought pride to the nation and Sanatan Dharma.

Also Read:

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets PM Modi, seeks Centre's support for key development projects