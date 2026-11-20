Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and sought the Centre's support for several key development projects in the state, covering connectivity, tourism, healthcare, education, energy and infrastructure. Dhami also thanked the Prime Minister for the continued support extended by the Central Government to Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought an exemption for Uttarakhand from the EAP capping, citing the state's mountainous terrain and limited financial resources. He also requested support for the expansion and modernisation of the Chinyalisaur Airstrip, the Delhi-Haldwani Expressway, the Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Bageshwar-Karnaprayag railway projects, and the doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line.

Additionally, Dhami urged the Centre to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda at Kichha to strengthen healthcare and medical education facilities in the state.

Dhami thanked the Prime Minister for the Central Government’s assistance, including Rs 500 crore for the successful organisation of Kumbh-2027, approximately Rs 9,500 crore under SASCI, approval of Rs 3,436.08 crore under the RDSS scheme and Rs 199 crore for the Champawat Bypass. He also sought cooperation for the Dehradun Ring Road, Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway, extension of RRTS from Dehradun to Haridwar and traffic management initiatives in Rishikesh.

Highlighting the state’s tourism initiatives, the Chief Minister informed that destinations such as Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Triyuginarayan are being developed as wedding destinations. New areas in Pauri, Tehri and Champawat have also been identified for spiritual tourism. Winter tourism, adventure activities and the Vibrant Villages Programme are being promoted to generate employment and strengthen economic activities in border areas.

He further informed that the turnover of the House of Himalayas brand has reached Rs 6.9 crore. Efforts are being made to connect local products with national and international markets. Uttarakhand has also secured the first position among small states in the Export Preparedness Index.

(Image Source : AGENCIES)Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the occasion, the chief minister presented the Prime Minister with traditional woollen products, Malari’s handcrafted Koti Patti, pure Uttarakhand honey, Badri Ghee, Harsil Rajma and red rice, along with a replica of Maa Ganga symbolising the spiritual significance and grandeur of Haridwar Kumbh-2027.

Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the continued support of the Central Government, Uttarakhand is setting new milestones in development. The state government is committed to realising the vision of a Developed Uttarakhand and establishing the state among the leading states of the country.