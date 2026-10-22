Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami breaks silence on Daler Mehndi row, speaks to Mika Singh over phone

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (October 22) reacted to the controversy surrounding a viral video showing state minister Subodh Uniyal losing his temper at singer Daler Mehndi during an event. Dhami said Uniyal had clarified that he was unaware of the singer's health condition and had already issued a statement explaining his position.

What did CM Dhami say?

On the viral video, CM Dhami said, "The Minister himself stated yesterday that he was unaware of the individual's poor health; the Minister has already come forward to address the matter. These are all distinguished artists."

"Uttarakhand is a land that honors writers, artists, and scholars alike. Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed."

The controversy erupted after a video showing Narendra Nagar MLA and state minister Subodh Uniyal's interaction with Daler Mehndi went viral on social media, drawing criticism over his conduct. Uniyal reportedly expressed displeasure with the singer's performance and interrupted him after taking the stage. He allegedly reprimanded Mehndi over his inability to sing as expected, triggering a debate on social media.

CM Dhami speaks to Mika Singh over phone

Dhami also spoke to singer Mika Singh over the phone to discuss the controversy involving Daler Mehndi. The Chief Minister said any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill.

Emphasising Uttarakhand's tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, Dhami said the state has always welcomed and respected artists from across the country and the world.

"Today, I had a telephonic conversation with renowned singer Mika Singh ji. While discussing the matter related to Daler Mehndi ji, we agreed that any misunderstanding should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand upholds our great tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. All artists are welcomed and respected here wholeheartedly," Dhami said.

He added that the state government remained committed to honouring art, culture and artists.

Mika Singh backs Daler Mehndi

Taking to his X handle, Mika had expressed disappointment over the way Daler was treated at the event. He said the minister should appreciate the singer for helping ensure that the programme went ahead as planned instead of questioning him publicly.

According to Mika, singer Sunanda Sharma had initially been booked to perform at the event but had to pull out after developing a fever. Daler was then approached at the last minute and agreed to perform despite his own health concerns. Mika suggested that Daler's decision to step in and perform at short notice deserved appreciation rather than criticism. He also said that if the minister had made a mistake, he should acknowledge it and apologise to the veteran singer.

Also Read

Kapil Sharma defends Daler Mehndi after Mika's clarification, says, 'He went through serious surgery'