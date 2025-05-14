Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun, says Operation Sindoor brought Pak Army to its knees The yatra was organised to honour the valour of the Indian armed forces that successfully launched "Operation Sindoor" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Dehradun on Wednesday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces. The yatra was organised to honor the bravery of the armed forces, particularly their successful execution of "Operation Sindoor" following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives.

Watch video here

Operation Sindoor brought the Pakistan Army to its knees: CM Dhami

At the Tiranga Yatra, CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces launched a decisive counter-offensive, successfully destroying nine terrorist bases supported by Pakistan, forcing the Pakistan army to fall to its knees.

"With valour, courage and precise strategy, the Indian armed forces, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, led a decisive counter-offensive and destroyed nine terrorist bases nurtured by Pakistan, forcing the Pakistan army to fall to its knees... The people of India have demonstrated unity and integrity by standing with our Army and country," he said.

"I salute the valour, courage, and bravery of our Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and the jawans of their security forces for Operation Sindoor's unprecedented success. I also thank PM Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and policies, which made this action against terrorism successful... Your passion in today's rally shows that the success of Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud... The terrorists' intention behind the Pahalgam attack was to incite riots in our country. But the whole country united in demanding action against this terror attack... Through Operation Sindoor, our armed forces under the leadership of PM Modi explained to the terrorists and their masters the consequences of eyeing the 'Sindoor' of India's daughters," he added.

Tiranga Yatra

In a major public outreach initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday, which will run until May 23. The yatra is designed to celebrate the bravery of Indian soldiers and to inform the public about the recent success of Operation Sindoor.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag. The yatra began at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial, with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride. The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read:

Also Read: