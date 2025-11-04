Uttarakhand: CM Dhami commemorates statehood heroes, hails recruitment drive during assembly address The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, acknowledging his role in the formation of a separate Uttarakhand state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday addressed the second day of the special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, organised to mark the silver jubilee of the state’s formation. The day was dedicated to discussions on the developmental achievements of the past 25 years, as well as on outlining the roadmap for the next 25 years.

Addressing the house, CM Dhami hailed infrastructural development in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that unprecedented progress has been made in road connectivity across the state, ensuring even the most remote areas benefit from development.

“PM Modi had stated at Shri Kedarnath Dham that this decade would be Uttarakhand’s decade. Our women power plays a vital role in fulfilling this vision,” he said.

Uttarakhand government promotes local economy and employment

CM Dhami highlighted that the state government is running various schemes to promote local products, whose expanding markets are strengthening the local economy. He also emphasised efforts to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability while facilitating the establishment of industries across Uttarakhand, generating numerous employment opportunities for the youth.

CM Dhami commemorates sacrifices during statehood movement

CM Dhami paid homage to the sacrifices made by statehood movement activists, saying their dedication gave new direction to the Uttarakhand movement and strengthened the resolve for a separate state in the hearts of every Uttarakhandi. He described their martyrdom as an enduring inspiration and an indelible chapter in the state’s history.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, acknowledging his role in the formation of a separate Uttarakhand state.

Uttarakhand CM hails record recruitments

Recalling his commitment to fill up vacant posts, the Uttarakhand CM said the state government has provided government jobs to more than 26,000 young people.

"The day I assumed office, I made a firm commitment to fill every vacant post. At that time, over 22,000 positions were lying vacant. We ensured that examinations were conducted on time and took decisive action to dismantle the cheating syndicates. As a result of our transparent and efficient recruitment process, we have successfully provided a record 26,000 jobs,” he said.