Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Rudraprayag; several families feared trapped Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts have been reported in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. A relief and rescue operation has been launched, he said, adding some families are feared trapped inside the debris.

Dehradun:

The monsoon mayhem has continued in Uttarakhand after cloudbursts were reported in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. In a post on 'X' (previously Twitter), Dhami said some families are feared trapped inside the rubble, and a rescue operation has been launched to save them.

Dhami said he is in constant touch with local authorities and has issued necessary instructions to the disaster secretary and district magistrates (DMs) to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.

"A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow. Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing by the local administration," he said in a post in Hindi.

"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all."

Two people missing in Chamoli

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that two people are missing and many animals have been buried following the cloudburst in Dewal. He said the heavy rains have led to the closure of roads, resulting in a delay of the rescue operation. However, he said the relief teams have reached the spot.

Uttarakhand battered by heavy rains

Like most parts of North India, Uttarakhand has been battered by heavy rainfall that has severely affected normal life in the Himalayan state. So far, the state has reported multiple flash floods and cloudbursts in many places, including Dharali, Uttarkashi, Tharali and Pauri, that have claimed multiple lives in Uttarakhand.

On Wednesday, Dhami visited the affected areas in Uttarkashi. He has also announced relief package for disaster-affected people in the state.

Orange alert issued for Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued an 'orange alert' for Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, predicting very heavy rainfall in these districts on Friday. Besides, the weather department has also issued a 'yellow alert' for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Almora and Nainital, predicting heavy rainfall in these districts on Friday.