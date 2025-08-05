Uttarakhand cloudburst: CM Dhami says over 80 people evacuated, schools closed in many districts | 10 points Dharali cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said due to the disaster in Dharali, a lot of debris has come and rescue work is going on there at a fast pace.

Uttarkashi: Hours after a massive cloudburst in Dharali killed at least 10 people, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Indian Army, ITBP and SDRF teams have reascued about 70-80 people to safe place. Apart from this, all the departments are in coordination with the army, he sadi, adding that some roads have also been blocked. Check top developments related to the disaster: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Due to the disaster in Dharali, a lot of debris has come and rescue work is going on there at a fast pace. Army, ITBP and SDRF teams have reached there. About 70-80 people have been evacuated to safe place. Apart from this, all the departments are in coordination with the army. Some roads have also been blocked. DM and SP are reaching the spot. CM Dhami said the weather is a big challenge. “It is raining there at this time also. Apart from this, all types of reviews have been done here. The health department is deploying doctors at its level. It is making immediate arrangements for medicines, food etc and to ensure that the ration reaches there, the police department has appointed about 160 police personnel, 10 senior officers and three SP rank officers there. Three nodal officers have also been appointed from here..." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and expressed condolences to the victim families. He also assured CM Dhami of all possible help. Uttarakhand government told ANI that teams of the Army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF have rescued 130 people. Due to the rising water level of the Ganga River, police appeal to people to stay away from the ghats and exercise caution. In view of the weather department's rain warning in Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared for all schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in the state's Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts. Because of the weather department's rain warning in Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared for all schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in the state's Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to people affected by the flashfloods and assured that no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he wrote on X in Hindi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and ordered the dispatch of seven rescue teams to assist the affected people. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre and the state government are working in tandem, taking all possible measures to save precious lives. "Have been seeing disturbing visuals from Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the devastation caused by flash floods. Praying for the well-being of the people affected by the tragedy," he wrote on X. Also Read: Uttarkashi cloudburst: At least 10 Army soldiers missing from a camp in Harsil, troops continue relief ops School holiday declared in Uttarkashi on Wednesday after flash flood, cloudburst hit Dharali From Kashmir valley to Uttarkashi's Dharali: Checklist of major cloudbursts in India