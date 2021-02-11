Uttarakhand disaster: ISRO satellite images show epicenter of glacier burst

Image Source : ISRO A series of images captured by CARTOSAT-3 satellite shows how a heavy mass of rock and soil was displaced following a landslide at the Trishul Peak.

As experts and scientists continue to discuss the reasons behind the Uttarakhand natural disaster that has so far claimed 35 lives and over 200 are still missing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released photos of the epicenter of the glacier burst.

The images released by the ISRO show the actual site of the snow avalanche which later triggered catastrophic flash floods in the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga river catchment areas on Sunday, February 7.

The sudden deluge not only wreaked havoc in several villages across the Chamoli district but also inflicted large scale damage to power plants in Raini and Tapovan areas.

The series of images captured by CARTOSAT-3 satellite shows how a heavy mass of rock and soil was displaced following a landslide at the Trishul Peak. The evidence of snow avalanche that took place at the site was also clearly visible.

A multi-agency rescue operation is underway at Tapovan tunnel since February 7 to rescue over 30 people believed to be trapped inside.

"Rescue operation to evacuate these people is going on a war footing and all-out efforts are being made for searching missing persons.

Image Source : ISRO The satellite images also show the extent of damage the flash flood caused at two power plants.

"I assure the House that the Centre is extending all possible assistance to the state government for relief and rescue work. The Central government is working in close coordination with the state and all necessary steps, which are considered appropriate, are being taken," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

