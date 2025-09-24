Uttarakhand Cabinet approves 'Fragrance Revolution Policy' for farmers: All you need to know about it The Uttarakhand government has rolled out the Fragrance Revolution Policy 2026-2036 to promote aromatic crops with major subsidies for farmers, while also boosting education through e-Vidya channels and approving funds for affordable housing.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved the State Fragrance Revolution Policy 2026-2036 aimed at boosting aromatic crop cultivation across the state. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami finalised the roadmap that targets cultivation of aromatic crops on 22,750 hectares of land, benefiting nearly 91,000 farmers in the first phase. Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari said, "Under the Uttarakhand Fragrance Revolution Policy 2026-2036, the target is to cover 22,750 hectares of land with aromatic crops through 91,000 beneficiaries in the first phase."

Subsidy boost for farmers

As per the policy, farmers will get 80 per cent subsidy on the cost of cultivation up to one hectare. For landholding above one hectare, a 50 per cent subsidy will be provided to encourage larger participation. The move is expected to give a major push to the state's agricultural economy and promote sustainable farming practices.

Strengthening digital education

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of eight new posts to establish studios for five free educational TV channels. These channels are being run by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) under the PM e-Vidya programme. The step is aimed at ensuring smoother operations and better outreach of digital learning.

Affordable housing project gets funding

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to release Rs 27.85 crore for the construction of 1,872 affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The houses are being built by the District Development Authority at Bagwala in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, to provide housing facilities to people from low-income groups.

Uttarakhand CM announces relief for apple growers

Last week, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state government will purchase apples from them at fixed rates in order to extend relief to apple farmers of disaster-hit Dharali. The government will procure the 'royal delicious' variety at Rs 51 per kg and the 'red delicious' and other varieties at Rs 45 per kg. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that Grade C apples will not be covered under the procurement scheme. Dhami has also instructed the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department to implement the announcement without delay.

Dharali farmers hit hard by cloudburst

On August 5, Dharali and neighbouring Harsil were battered by a cloudburst, triggering a devastating mudslide that washed away the entire village. The calamity caused extensive damage to apple orchards in the region, wiping out a major portion of the farmers' harvest. Apples from Dharali are widely popular across India, and the CM's intervention is expected to provide immediate support to affected growers.

Orders issued for swift action

An official circular from the Chief Minister's Office has directed the agriculture and farmers' welfare secretary to grant financial and administrative approval for the move. The release underlined that the announcement would bring major relief to apple cultivators struggling after the disaster.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 cr for rain-ravaged Uttarakhand; damaged houses to be rebuilt under PMAY