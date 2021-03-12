Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat to expand Cabinet today, 11 new ministers to take oath

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya administers the oath to Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his Cabinet today. According to news agency ANI, Dushyant Gautam, in charge of BJP Uttrakhand, said that 11 ministers will take oath once the names are cleared by the party's parliamentary board.

"Cabinet expansion will be done. They will take oath post this afternoon when we get names from Delhi (central leadership). Parliamentary Board is discussing there, they'll send us names that will be included. 11 ministers to take oath," Gautam said.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Raj Bhawan. Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources told India TV that the saffron party may appoint senior leader Madan Kaushik as the president of its Uttarakhand unit. Banshidhar Bhagat, the current of chief of the BJP's Uttarakhand unit, could be made a minister in the Tirath Singh Rawat Cabinet.

Madan was Cabinet minister under Trivendra Singh Rawat who regined from the CM's job earlier this week. A four time MLA from Haridwar constituency, madan also served as the Cabinet minister in 2007-2012 BJP government. He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Banshidhar represents the Kaladhungi Kaladhungi seat from Nainital district. He is heading the BJP's state unit since January 2020.

