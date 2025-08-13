Uttarakhand Cabinet approves stricter anti-conversion law to curb illegal religious conversions Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Cabinet has cleared the "Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2025" aimed at cracking down on forced, fraudulent and inducement-based religious conversions.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday approved the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introducing stringent provisions to curb illegal religious conversions. The amendments include harsher penalties, a ban on digital promotion of conversions and robust measures for the protection of victims.

Key highlights:

1. Expanded definition of inducement: Offering gifts, monetary or material benefits, employment, free education, promises of marriage, hurting religious sentiments, or glorifying another religion will now be considered criminal acts under the law.

2. Ban on digital means: Any form of promotion or incitement to convert through social media, messaging apps, or other online platforms will be a punishable offence.

3. Harsh punishments: General violations will invite imprisonment from 3 to 10 years. In cases involving vulnerable groups, the sentence will range from 5 to 14 years. For severe offences, imprisonment can extend up to 20 years or even life, along with heavy fines.

4. Marriage under false identity: Concealing one’s religion to marry will attract strict legal consequences.

5. Victim rights: Provisions include protection, rehabilitation, medical care, travel assistance and financial support for victims.

The state government also stated that the law aims to safeguard citizens' religious rights while preventing conversions through fraud, inducement, or coercion, ensuring communal harmony is preserved.