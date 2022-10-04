Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 50 people falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached State Disaster Management Center in Pauri Garhwal district to oversee the situation.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2022 21:11 IST
Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 50 people falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand: A bus that was carrying around 45 to 50 people on Tuesday fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district, said police. 

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, after the news, reached State Disaster Management Center in Pauri Garhwal district. 

"State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in rescue operation," Dhami said about the incident. 

Further details are awaited.

 

