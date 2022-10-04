Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 50 people falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand: A bus that was carrying around 45 to 50 people on Tuesday fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district, said police.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, after the news, reached State Disaster Management Center in Pauri Garhwal district.

"State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in rescue operation," Dhami said about the incident.

Further details are awaited.

