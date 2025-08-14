Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway reopens for traffic after blockade due to debris | Video Uttarakhand: According to Almora Police, the Almora–Haldwani National Highway near Kwarab has been completely shut to traffic following continuous rock and debris fall from surrounding hills. Authorities have advised motorists to steer clear of the affected stretch and use alternative routes.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

The traffic on the Badrinath National Highway resumed on Thursday (August 14) after being blocked for several hours by debris and stones falling from the hills near Nandprayag, Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti), and Pagalnala in Chamoli district. Confirming the development on X (formerly Twitter), Chamoli Police posted, “The Badrinath National Highway, which was blocked near #Nandprayag, #Bhanerpani and #Pagalnala has now been opened for traffic.”

Earlier in the day, the police had informed that the route was impassable due to landslide debris following incessant rains.

Traffic Disruption on Almora–Haldwani Highway In a related update, Almora Police reported a complete traffic halt on the Almora–Haldwani National Highway near Kwarab due to continuous rockfall. Authorities have urged commuters to avoid the area and instead take Ranikhet or Lamgada as alternative routes. The police advisory read:

“Continuous debris and stones are falling from the hillside near Kwarab… Use alternative routes for travel.”

Kedarnath Yatra suspended amid heavy rain threat

In light of IMD’s warnings of heavy rain, the Rudraprayag district administration suspended the Kedarnath Yatra from August 12 to August 15 as a precautionary measure. On Wednesday (August 13), pilgrims were stopped at Sonprayag and Jawadi police posts and prevented from moving towards Kedarnath.

Around 100–150 pilgrims reportedly tried to force their way past police barricades at Sonprayag. Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said police managed to stop them without escalation:

“Despite repeated instructions, some pilgrims were adamant. The police had to take action to disperse them, but no untoward incident occurred.” A video of the altercation later went viral on social media.

Advisory for travellers

Authorities have urged all travellers and pilgrims to follow weather alerts, use designated safe routes, and cooperate with traffic and safety instructions to avoid mishaps during the ongoing monsoon.