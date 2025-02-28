Uttarakhand avalanche: Several BRO labourers trapped near Mana in Chamoli, CM says 16 rescued Following the avalanche, a massive rescue operation has been launched. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed to the site.

A massive avalanche struck near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, trapping at least 57 laborers working with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), according to sources. The incident occurred in a high-altitude area near the India-China border, where BRO personnel were engaged in road construction work.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assures swift action

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that 16 workers have been rescued so far. He assured that all necessary preparations are in place and that rescue efforts are being carried out with the support of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), district administration, and other agencies.

"We are making every possible effort to rescue all trapped individuals as soon as possible," CM Dhami stated.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the avalanche. CM Dhami confirmed that Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), BRO, and other rescue teams have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected area.

"I have received distressing news that several workers have been trapped due to an avalanche during BRO’s construction work near Mana village. Rescue operations are underway with ITBP, BRO, and other teams on the ground. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all our worker brothers," Dhami stated.

“The 16 rescued individuals are in serious condition and have been taken to the hospital for necessary treatment,” he added.

Difficulties in rescue operations due to heavy snowfall

According to IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, spokesperson for Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, said "the avalanche hit a BRO work site, burying several workers under snow and debris. BRO Executive Engineer CR Meena confirmed that three to four ambulances have been dispatched to the site, but heavy snowfall is hampering rescue operations."

SDRF teams rushed to the spot

Upon receiving the information from the Disaster Control Room in Chamoli, the SDRF Commandant immediately dispatched a rescue team from the Joshimath post under the leadership of SI Devidutt Barthwal. Additionally, high-altitude rescue teams in Gauchar and Sahastradhara, Dehradun, have been placed on high alert for further assistance.

The trapped workers are reportedly employed by a contractor working with the BRO on infrastructure projects in the region. The army, SDRF, and local authorities are coordinating efforts to expedite the rescue mission despite challenging weather conditions.

High alert in the region

Following the avalanche, authorities have issued a high alert in the region, warning of potential further snow slides due to extreme weather. More rescue teams and equipment are being mobilized to aid in the search and evacuation process.

As the situation unfolds, efforts are being intensified to locate and rescue the remaining trapped workers, with officials closely monitoring developments.

