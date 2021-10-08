Follow us on Image Source : ANI Independent MLA Ram Singh Kaira from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal joins BJP

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled for next year, an independent MLA from Bhimtal Ram Singh Kaira on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kaira joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani at the party headquarters in the national capital. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year.

Seven Indian states are gearing up for Assembly elections 2022. While 5 states will go to polls in the first quarter of 2022, the other two states will vote in the last 2 months of that year.

