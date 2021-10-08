Friday, October 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Independent MLA Ram Singh Kaira from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal joins BJP

Independent MLA Ram Singh Kaira from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal joins BJP

Kaira joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani at the party headquarters in the national capital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 14:59 IST
Independent MLA Ram Singh Kaira from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal
Image Source : ANI

Independent MLA Ram Singh Kaira from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal joins BJP

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled for next year, an independent MLA from Bhimtal Ram Singh Kaira on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kaira joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani at the party headquarters in the national capital. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year.

Seven Indian states are gearing up for Assembly elections 2022. While 5 states will go to polls in the first quarter of 2022, the other two states will vote in the last 2 months of that year.

ALSO READ: ​Nepali Congress delegation to meet JP Nadda today

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News