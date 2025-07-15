Uttarakhand: 8 dead, several injured as vehicle crashes near Suni Bridge in Pithoragarh Officials reported that the vehicle accident near the Suni Bridge in Muwani town triggered panic among local residents. They added that all injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

A devastating accident occurred on Tuesday near the Suni Bridge in Muwani town, Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand, when a Bolero vehicle carrying 13 passengers plunged into a 150-meter deep gorge. The mishap resulted in the death of eight people at the scene, while five others were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rescue operations underway

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav confirmed the incident and said that police and rescue teams reached the spot promptly to initiate search and rescue operations. Local residents also gathered to assist emergency workers. The injured are receiving medical care, and authorities have taken possession of the deceased bodies for identification.

Cause of the accident being investigated

Officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the Bolero losing control and falling into the deep ravine. Preliminary assumptions point towards poor road conditions or possible mechanical failure, but the exact cause remains unknown. The police have noted the severity of the crash, mentioning that the vehicle was badly damaged and shattered.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses condolences

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed district authorities and rescue teams to speed up relief efforts and ensure that all injured receive timely and free medical treatment. The Chief Minister emphasized that no stone should be left unturned in providing assistance to the victims.

Previous similar accidents in the region

This is not the first such tragic incident in Pithoragarh. In April 2024, a similar accident occurred in Aicholi area, where a Bolero fell into a 200-meter deep gorge, claiming four lives including two brothers, and injuring four others. In June 2023, another Bolero accident in Sama Hokara area resulted in the deaths of ten pilgrims after the vehicle plunged into a ravine. These incidents highlight the ongoing dangers posed by the challenging terrain and road conditions in the region.

Ongoing investigation and public advisory

Authorities continue to investigate the accident and have appealed to the public to exercise caution while traveling in hilly areas. The district administration remains focused on ensuring safety and preventing such tragedies in the future by improving road infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

(Inputs from Nahid Khan)