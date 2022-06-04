UP: Woman thrashed by husband, in-laws for not giving birth to boy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The police stated that the woman was left in an unconscious state to die after she was beaten by her husband and inlaws.

In a shocking incident in UP's Mahoba, a woman was brutally thrashed by her husband and in-laws for not bearing a male child. The police on Saturday stated that the woman was left to die after she was beaten by wooden sticks.

Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Sudha Singh said, "A 31-year-old woman from the Ramnagar Jukha area under Kotwali Police station was attacked by her husband and in-laws. The incident took place on Thursday night." The mother of two girls has been admitted to a hospital where her condition remains critical, she said

Singh added, "The woman was later abandoned outside the family's house while her husband and in-laws fled."The victim alleged that she was harassed regularly by her in-laws over the issue, she said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman's husband and in-laws, the SP said. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, she said.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya: Pregnant teacher found stabbed to death at home; probe on

ALSO READ | Delhi: Gruesome murder caught on CCTV, man stabbed, head smashed with bricks | WATCH

Latest India News