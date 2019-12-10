Image Source : FILE Speeding vehicle runs over 2 men changing tyre of truck

Two youths accompanying a truck driver, were run over by a speeding vehicle in the Gosainganj area in the state capital while they were changing the vehicle's tyre on Monday, police said. The two were taken to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead. According to police reports, the incident took place when Afzal, 21, and Shahnawaz,20, were replacing the tyre of their truck.

Sub-inspector, Gosainganj, Sameer Javed said: "Afzal and Shahnawaz of Fatehpur, along with driver Sonu, had come to Gosainganj on Sunday to deliver a consignment in Transport Nagar. On Monday, the trio left for Rae Bareli, but the tyre of their truck burst on Shaheed Path. While Shahnawaz lifted the truck with the help of a jack, Afzal started replacing the tyre. Suddenly, a speeding vehicle ran over them."

Sameer Javed said that their bodies got trapped in the bumper of the vehicle and were dragged for about 700 metres before hitting a divider. Driver Sonu and some commuters tried to chase the vehicle but failed to catch up.

The official said that an FIR on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered against the unidentified vehicle driver. CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to trace the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said that the two lay in a pool of blood for over 30 minutes as cops reached the spot late despite repeated calls. At least 15 hit-and-run cases have been reported in the state capital since January, which has claimed 19 lives so far.

