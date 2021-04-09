Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: 3 women given anti-rabies injection instead of Covid-19, one critical

In a big medical goof up, three elderly women who went to take the COVID-19 vaccine were mistakenly given an anti-rabies injection in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

The incident took place at the Kandhala Community Health Centre of Shamli. The medical negligence by the health center came to light after the condition of the elderly woman receiving the jab became serious and the relatives complained to the chief medical officers demanding action.

The three women, identified as Saroj, 70, Anarkali, 72, and Satyavati, 60, on Thursday reached the community health centre to get their first COVID jab.

According to the report, as soon as they reached the centre, health workers asked them to get a syringe of Rs 10 each from outside and later they were allegedly administered the anti-rabies injection. All the elderly three women, who are said to be illiterate, returned back to their respective homes after receiving the shot.

Later, the condition of one of the women started deteriorating as she started to panic and felt dizzy. Soon, the woman was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and the doctor was shocked to see the prescription of the health centre where she got the jab.

It is when the private doctor revealed that the woman has been vaccinated against rabies at the health centre. Following which relatives of the three women created an uproar and also complained to CMO Shamli Sanjay Agarwal demanding action against the health workers at the centre. A probe is underway in the matter.

