Live Update: 3 dead, several feared trapped as residential building collapses in Lucknow; rescue operation on

Several people were feared trapped after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. Police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

According to witnesses, the building collapsed suddenly.

"3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, and fire brigade personnel were present at the spot, rescue operation is underway," said UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and he is monitoring the situation.

