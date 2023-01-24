Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Live Update: 3 dead, several feared trapped as residential building collapses in Lucknow; rescue operation on

Uttar Pradesh: Three dead was confirmed by the government and the death toll may rise as rescue operation is underway now.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: January 24, 2023 20:09 IST
Residential building collapses in Lucknow
Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Residential building collapses in Lucknow

Several people were feared trapped after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. Police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot. 

According to witnesses, the building collapsed suddenly.

"3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, and fire brigade personnel were present at the spot, rescue operation is underway," said UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and he is monitoring the situation. 

