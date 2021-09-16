Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP govt decides to close all schools, educational institutions for 2 days in view of heavy rains

The Uttar Pradesh government On Thursday decided to close all schools, colleges and other educational institutions for two days in the state, following incessant rains since the past 24 hours.

According to an official order, the decision will be effective for September 17 and September 18. The decision has been taken in view of the safety of students since several areas and roads are heavily water-logged.

The MeT department has said that the state is likely to experience heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

