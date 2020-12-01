Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh slashes RT-PCR price to ₹700

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories for COVID-19 to Rs 700.

Ealier, the Gujarat government had slashed the price of the tests to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi too has ordered all private laboratories to reduce the price of RT-PCR tests in the national capital to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400.

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has also fixed the rate for RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800.

Latest India News