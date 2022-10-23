Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 5 people dead as car rams into parked truck in Basti

Uttar Pradesh: 5 people dead as car rams into parked truck in Basti

Uttar Pradesh: 5 people died in a road accident after a car rammed into a parked truck on NH 28 near Basti district.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Basti Published on: October 23, 2022 22:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 5 people dead as car rams into parked truck
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: 5 people dead as car rams into parked truck in Basti

Uttar Pradesh: At least five people lost their lives on Sunday after a car rammed into a parked truck on National Highway (NH) 28 near Khajaula in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said. 

ASP Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that the identification of the people is underway. 

Further details are awaited. 

ALSO READ | Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

ALSO READ | Bihar: Cops flee leaving men in flame underneath bus after road accident | Chilling Video

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News