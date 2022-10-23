Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: 5 people dead as car rams into parked truck in Basti

Uttar Pradesh : At least five people lost their lives on Sunday after a car rammed into a parked truck on National Highway (NH) 28 near Khajaula in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said.

ASP Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that the identification of the people is underway.

Further details are awaited.

