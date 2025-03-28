Uttar Pradesh: Two dead as car overturns on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway near Khatauli

Advertisement
The deceased have been identified as Mohit Pal (25) and Kunal (24), who are said to be residents of Biharipura in Ghaziabad district, Station House Officer (SHO) Tej Singh said. The injured were taken to a hospital, where one person is in a critical condition.

Car overturns on Delhi-Dehradun highway.
Car overturns on Delhi-Dehradun highway. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed, while five others were injured when a car overturned near the Khatauli bypass on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway today (March 28), police said. The victims were on their way to Ghaziabad when the accident took place.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

