3 of family killed after speeding truck rams into tractor

Three members of a family were killed and four injured here when a speeding truck crashed into their tractor while they were returning from a wedding, officials said on Saturday. 

Hardoi Published on: June 13, 2020 11:25 IST
Three members of a family were killed and four injured here when a speeding truck crashed into their tractor while they were returning from a wedding, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place at Parsola village on the Bilgram-Kannauj highway on Friday Dr Srinath Yadav, who is posted at CHC Bilgram, said, "The deceased were identified as Rubi Singh (34), and her two daughters Gomti (13) and Anjali (4). They were declared brought dead at the CHC. Four people have sustained serious injuries."

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem and police nabbed the truck driver who tried to flee from the spot, the officials said. 

