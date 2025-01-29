Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day tableau secures first place in People's Choice Award

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh tableau

Republic Day parade: Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade has secured first place in the People's Choice Award, garnering 40 per cent of the votes, totaling 25,007 votes, the state government said on Tuesday.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the tableau at the Republic Day parade showcased the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, emphasising the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. It beautifully depicted the significance of the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest gathering of humanity, highlighting the spiritual and cultural essence of this momentous event.

Centered on spirituality, heritage, development, and digital progress, the tableau titled "Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas featured a grand replica of the 'Amrit Kalash', with flowing 'Amritdhara.' Depictions of sages, saints performing 'Shankhnaad' and 'Sadhna,' and devotees taking holy dips in the Sangam brought alive the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh 2025.

The tableau celebrated Uttar Pradesh's blend of tradition and progress, the statement said.

The trailer of Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day tableau beautifully depicted the journey of 'akharas' and devotees heading for the Amrit (Shahi) Snan, using intricate murals and LED screens. It brought the mythological tale of 'Samudra Manthan' to life, underscoring the spiritual and historical significance of the Maha Kumbh.

The tableau also highlighted the 14 divine gems that emerged from the 'Samudra Manthan.' Additionally, it showcased the technological advancements involved in organizing Maha Kumbh 2025, particularly focusing on the high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for enhanced security and crowd management.

