UP govt allows religious places to open during weekend lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow places of worship to remain open even during the weekend curfew. However, not more than five devotees can be present inside the religious places, at any given time. Earlier, the government had permitted religious places to function only from Monday to Friday.

According to a government spokesperson, depending on the area of the premises of such places, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed inside.

A government spokesperson said that industrial units would also be allowed to function over the weekend.

"While the government has opened up most places from Monday, curfew will be imposed on weekends to ensure that the rate of Covid infection remains low. However, religious places and industrial units will be permitted to open during these two days. The police have to be polite and sympathetic. It will also ensure that there is no unnecessary crowding at any place," he said.

COVID-19 situation in UP

With 46 more COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 22,224,while the total number of cases reached 17,04,476 with 213 fresh cases, a government health bulletin said on Monday.

Of the 46 new deaths, Prayagraj reported 15 and Lucknow (12), it said.

Of the 213 fresh cases, 17 each were reported from Lucknow, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 12 cases each were reported from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

In the past 24 hours, 478 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 16,78,089, the bulletin said.

There are currently 4,163 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.21 lakh samples were tested, taking the total number to 5.54 crore, it stated.

