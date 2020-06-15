Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh receives light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rainfall coupled with thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Monday. The eastern part of the state witnessed heavy rain, it said.

The MeT said thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the state on June 16.

“Rain/thundershower is very likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and June 18,” it added.

