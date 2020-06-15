Monday, June 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Uttar Pradesh receives light to moderate rain

Uttar Pradesh receives light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rainfall coupled with thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Monday. 

PTI PTI
Lucknow Published on: June 15, 2020 16:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh receives light to moderate rain
Image Source : PTI

Uttar Pradesh receives light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rainfall coupled with thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Monday. The eastern part of the state witnessed heavy rain, it said.

The MeT said thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the state on June 16.

“Rain/thundershower is very likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and June 18,” it added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X