Uttar Pradesh polls: Yogi Adityanath to visit Jaunpur, Ghazipur to review development works

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the two districts of Purvanchal today. He will visit Ghazipur and Jaunpur to review various development works. Earlier on Sunday, Adityanath visited Ayodhya after a press briefing at Lok Bhawan. In Ayodhya, he addressed the concluding session of the Backward Classes Conference.

After Ayodhya, Yogi left for Varanasi by around 5 pm, where he attended the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' programme run by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The event begun from September 17th and will go on till October 7.

Adityanath on Sunday attended the concluding session of the two-day national executive meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha at Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastkala Sankul Auditorium, in Varanasi.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "BJP does not do caste politics. BJP worked to bring social harmony to society. Governments before the BJP did nothing for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward class. The BJP government implemented many public welfare schemes realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar. These schemes brought about a radical change in the standard of living of the underprivileged."

