UP polls: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on January 2 at around 1:00 pm, said a press release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday.

The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is to inculcate sporting culture and to establish world-class sporting infrastructure across the country.

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision. The Sports University will be equipped with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball/Volleyball/Handball/Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling velodrome, said the release.

The university will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking among other facilities.

The university will have the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

