Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress to launch march with 'BJP bhagao, mehangai hatao’ slogan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flags off Pratigya Yatra in Barabanki on October 23.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has decided to undertake an 11-day march “mehangai hatao pratigya padayatra” from the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

To be launched on November 14, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, the campaign will be using the "BJP bhagao, mehangai hatao" slogan, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said Wednesday in a release. The yatra will be undertaken in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state and will end on November 24, it added.

It will be aimed at highlighting how the country’s economy has worsened because of the wrong policies and anti-people work of the BJP government, bent upon benefitting only some of its industrialist friends, the UPCC release added.

The padayatra is being held on the call of the All India Congress Committee, taking cognisance of the Modi and Yogi governments' insensitivity towards the poor and common people, the release said. Through this yatra, efforts will be made to exert pressure on the government to check inflation and amend its anti-people policies, it added.

Under this yatra, a march of at least 10 km per day will be taken out in each assembly segment of the state and a pledge letter of the party will be given to each household in the state after holding a meeting with them on the issue of inflation, the party said in its release.

A street meeting will also be organised daily in the evening in local markets on the route of the padayatra which will pass through at least 60-gram sabha wards in each assembly constituency, the release said. A total of eight street meetings will be held in each assembly segment, it added.

A padayatra of 32,240 km, interspersed with 24,180 ‘gram sabha’ meetings and 5,000 street meetings will be organised across the state during the yatra, the release added.

READ MORE: Priyanka Vadra promises Rs 10,000 honourarium for ASHA workers if Congress forms govt

Latest India News