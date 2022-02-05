Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: 3 cops killed, 1 injured after speeding truck overturns on police car in Unnao, CM Yogi expresses grief

Three police personnel were killed and another injured after a truck collided and overturned on a police vehicle in Safipur Kotwali police station area of the district here on Friday night. According to the report, two women constables were among those killed in the accident.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm. A head constable and two women constables died on the spot while another sustained injuries, police said.

According to police, the police vehicle was going towards S R Petrol Pump in Safipur from Karaundi when the accident occurred.

Head constable Krishna Kant Yadav, and women constables Shashi Kala and Rita Kushwaha died while constable Anand Prakash was injured and admitted to the district hospital.

Adityanath has extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, a government spokesperson said in Lucknow.

