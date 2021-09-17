'Apple of Everyone's Eye- UP 112': UP Police ensures safety of people through all-weather helpline

Follow us on Image Source : UTTAR PRADESH POLICE (TWITTER) @UPPOLICE UP Police releases emergency helpline number.

The Uttar Pradesh Police' emergency helpline number -112 has ensured people of their safety on a number of occasions ever since it was launched in 2019. Often people have acknowledged that swift response from concerned authorities following a call to 112 certainly making it the 'apple of everyone's eye'.

"The Apple Of Everyone's Eye - UP 112 is your very own superpower. UP Police's swift, reliable & all-weather emergency helpline!", the UP Police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's crime rate, which is incidents per lakh population, as found in the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data was lower than the national average for all IPC offences including those against women, children, loots and robbery, the state police said on Thursday.

The conviction rate of criminals in the country's most populous state was also higher than other states and Union Territories during 2020, with its ranking first in the conviction of offenders against women, UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

According to the NCRB's 'Crime In India 2020' report, 42,54,356 cases under the Indian Penal Code were reported across the country last year, of which 3,55,110 (8.34 per cent) offences took place in UP, he said.

"When compared to India's average crime rate of 314, UP's crime rate stood at 155.1 for all IPC crimes and it ranked 24th among states and UTs during 2020. This, when UP accounts for 16.89 per cent of the whole country's population," the senior IPS officer said.

