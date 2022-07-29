Uttar Pradesh: One dead, several injured after bus falls off flyover in Aligarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. About 30-40 passengers were on the bus during the accident.

Highlights 1 person died as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today

Around 25 persons have been shifted to a district hospital for medical treatment

Around 30-40 passengers were on the bus when this incident occurred, informed police

UP bus accident news updates : One person died and several others were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday (July 29), the police said.

About 30-40 passengers were on the bus. Around 25 persons have been shifted to a district hospital.

Speaking to the media, city Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "We received information about a Farrukhabad-bound bus falling off the flyover. About 30-40 passengers were on board. 25 persons were shifted to a district hospital. One woman has died."\

The police are investigating the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: 5 dead, 25 injured as Russia strikes central Ukraine

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl found dead in Cuddalore, third instance in a month

Latest India News