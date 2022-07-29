Friday, July 29, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh: One dead, several injured after bus falls off flyover in Aligarh

UP bus accident news: About 30-40 passengers were on the bus. The police are investigating the matter.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Aligarh Published on: July 29, 2022 12:09 IST
About 30-40 passengers were on the bus during the accident.

UP bus accident news updates: One person died and several others were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday (July 29), the police said.

About 30-40 passengers were on the bus. Around 25 persons have been shifted to a district hospital.

Speaking to the media, city Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "We received information about a Farrukhabad-bound bus falling off the flyover. About 30-40 passengers were on board. 25 persons were shifted to a district hospital. One woman has died."\

The police are investigating the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

\

