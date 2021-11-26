Follow us on Image Source : FILE Priyanka Gandhi to meet family whose 4 members were killed in UP village

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Prayagraj on Friday evening to meet the family whose four members were found murdered.

Phoolchand, his wife, daughter and son were allegedly hacked to death in their house in the Gohri village on Thursday over a property dispute. The bodies of the man, his wife, and their children were found at their home.

The local people claimed that the police were delaying action in the case. However, police said they have registered an FIR with charges including gang rape and murder against 11 named persons. The Prayagraj police chief also said that some people had been taken into custody for questioning.

According to party sources, Priyanka will meet the other family members and extend her support to them.

With inputs from IANS

Latest India News