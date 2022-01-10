Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: Monkeys snatch baby & throw in water tank in Baghpat

In a shocking incident, a group of monkeys grabbed a two-month-old infant from the terrace of his house and flung the baby in a water tank in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The incident took place on Sunday and the baby died.

According to reports, the baby Keshav Kumar, was sleeping next to his grandmother in a room on the terrace and the door was left open.

The monkeys entered the room and dragged out the baby.

When the grandmother found the baby missing, she raised an alarm and the family began searching for the toddler. He was later found floating in the water tank.

The baby's parents said that the monkeys had tried to take away their baby on an earlier occasion too but alert relatives had thwarted the attempt.

O.P. Singh, Station House officer (SHO) Chandinagar, said, "The monkey menace is a major issue and we are informing forest officials to take necessary action."

