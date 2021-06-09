Image Source : ANI Man carrying liquor in tanker robbed, killed by unknown persons in UP

A tanker driver carrying liquor in his vehicle from a distillery was allegedly killed after being robbed by some unknown persons near under construction Faridpur toll plaza, police said on Wednesday.

Rajendra, 45, left Rampur distillery for Barabanki on Monday, but when he did not reach the destination his search was started, Circle Officer, Faridpur, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

When the transport company owner detected his location near Faridpur, he sent his employees there and found his body in the tanker's cabin, he said.

His body had injury marks on head and there was no money in his pocket, Mishra said, adding that it is suspected that he was robbed and killed.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Police is probing the matter and no arrests have been made so far in this connection.

