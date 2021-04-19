Impose complete lockdown in UP's 5 cities, including Lucknow from tonight: Here's what Allahabad HC said

Image Source : PTI Complete lockdown in UP's 5 cities, including Lucknow from tonight: Here's what Allahabad HC said

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to impose lockdown in five cities including capital Lucknow, amidst worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The court said that the state government should consider imposing lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur. Responding to a Public Interest Litigation, the bench, comprising Justice Siddhartha Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, directed the state government to strictly enforce the curbs.

Here's what Allahabad High Cout said:

All establishments be it government or private, except financial institutions and financial departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions, and public transport, shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021. The judiciary will however, function on its own discretion.

All shopping complexes and malls shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021.

All grocery shops and other commercial shops excluding medical shops, with more than three workers shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021.

All hotels, restaurants and even the small eating points on thelas etc. shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021.

All institutions like educational institutions and other institutions relating to other disciplines and activities be it government, semi government or private shall remain closed including for their teachers and instructors and other staff till 26th April, 2021 (this direction is for the whole of Uttar Pradesh).

No social functions and gatherings including marriage functions shall be permitted till 26th April, 2021. However, in case of already fixed marriages a necessary further permission would have to be taken from the District Magistrate of the concerned district. Gatherings would be limited to 25 persons and the district magistrate concerned shall take decision after giving due consideration to the prevailing situation of the impact of Covid 19 including notification of containment zones in the area where such marriage has to take place.

All religious activities in public of any kind is directed to remain suspended till 26th April, 2021.

All religious establishments of any kind are directed to remain closed till 26th April, 2021.

All hawkers including fruits and vegetable vendors, milk vendors and bread vendors, shall go off the road by 11 AM every day till 26th April, 2021.

Containment zones shall be notified every day in two leading Hindi and English newspapers having wide circulation in the districts of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar/ Dehat and Gorakhpur.

All public movements on roads would remain restricted completely, subject to above directions. Movements would be only allowed in case of medical help and emergencies.

In addition to the above directions, we direct the State Government to go robust for implementing the current vaccination programme.

Let a copy of this order be sent to the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh today itself to enforce our above directions forthwith from the night of 19.04.2021 till 26.04.2021 in the cities of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Gorakhpur. Copies of this order shall also be placed before the District Magistrates of the concerned districts.

