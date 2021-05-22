Uttar Pradesh lockdown extended till May 31, industrial activities exempted

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, Uttar Pradesh has further extended Corona curfew in the state till May 31, 7 am. The lockdown was supposed to end on May 24 but has now been extended for another week.

Extending the curfew, the Uttar Pradesh government said it is committed to safeguarding the life and livelihood of the people of the state. It is in this spirit that they have adopted a partial corona curfew policy to fight the second wave of Covid.

"There are positive results of statewide partial corona curfew. This is helping in breaking the transmission chain. There is also a lot of support from the people. The active cases are steadily decreasing. In this case, the government has decided to extend the partial corona curfew till May 31, 7 am."

"Essential essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work etc will be allowed to continue uninterrupted," UP government said.

Meanwhile, in a some relief, the active Covid cases in the state dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482, an official said.

The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said in a statement.

Gorakhpur reported 755 new cases, Meerut 421, Deoria 292, Lucknow 291, Varanasi 231, Gautam Buddh Nagar 213 and Bulandshahr 201.

In the past 24 hours, 17,540 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 15,51,716.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the recovery percentage of the state is over 93 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 94,482. On April 30, there were over 3.10 lakh active cases in UP, Kumar said.

