Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0 guidelines released: What's allowed, what's not

Uttar Pradesh has released guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown which will continue till May 31. Uttar Pradesh has reported at least 4,605 cases of the coronavirus and 118 deaths so far. Six people died of the virus on Monday while 141 tested positive. Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed Sabzi Mandi (open from 6 am to 9 am)

Four-wheelers (three passengers including the driver)

Bike (one passenger allowed; two allowed only in case of a female passenger)

Three-wheeler (three including the driver)

Street vendors, hawkers

Restaurant (only home delivery allowed)

Stadiums (without spectators)

Printing press

Dry cleaners

Industrial activities outside containment zones

Sweet shops

Nursing homes/private hospitals for emergency operations Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0: What's not allowed Schools

Colleges

Educational Institutions

Cinema halls

Religious gatherings

Air services (Except emergency/air ambulance)

Metro services

Hospitality services (except for corona warriors)

Shopping malls

