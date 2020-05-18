Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0 guidelines released: What's allowed, what's not

Uttar Pradesh has released guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown which will continue till May 31. Uttar Pradesh has reported at least 4,605 cases of the coronavirus and 118 deaths so far. Six people died of the virus on Monday while 141 tested positive.
Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed
- Sabzi Mandi (open from 6 am to 9 am)
- Four-wheelers (three passengers including the driver)
- Bike (one passenger allowed; two allowed only in case of a female passenger)
- Three-wheeler (three including the driver)
- Street vendors, hawkers
- Restaurant (only home delivery allowed)
- Stadiums (without spectators)
- Printing press
- Dry cleaners
- Industrial activities outside containment zones
- Sweet shops
- Nursing homes/private hospitals for emergency operations
Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0: What's not allowed
- Schools
- Colleges
- Educational Institutions
- Cinema halls
- Religious gatherings
- Air services (Except emergency/air ambulance)
- Metro services
- Hospitality services (except for corona warriors)
- Shopping malls
- Gyms