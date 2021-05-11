Uttar Pradesh: Liquor shops in Noida, Ghaziabad to be open with COVID-19 protocols in place

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL As per the direction, the liquor shops in Noida will be opened from 10 am to 7 pm

Amid the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh due to Covid-19 second wave, the liquor shops in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad have been instructed to go on sale. As per the direction, the liquor shops in Noida will be opened from 10 am to 7 pm, while in Ghaziabad, the liquor shops has been instructed to open from Tuesday.

The liquor shops have to maintain Covid-19 protocols, the buyers have to maintain a minimum six feet social distancing, and they will not be provided liquors without masks. The state government earlier imposed 'Corona cess' on liquor prices, as per the state excise department order, the prices of liquor has been increased by Rs 10-40 per bottle.

The cess of Rs 10 has been imposed on regular-premium category liquor, Rs 20 on super premiere, Rs 30 on scotch and Rs 40 on liquor imported from abroad. The lockdown in the state has been extended till May 17 to to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state records 21,331 new Covid-19 cases, and 278 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Latest India News