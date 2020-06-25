24 killed as lightning strikes Uttar Pradesh; most deaths in Deoria and Prayagraj

Image Source : AP 22 killed as lightning strikes Uttar Pradesh; most deaths in Deoria and Prayagraj

At least 24 people died after lightning struck Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, causing most deaths in Deoria and Prayagraj. Nine people died in Deoria alone while 6 deaths were reported from Prayagraj. Three lost their lives in Ambedkar Nagar and two in Barabanki, while one death each was reported from Kushinagar, Unnao, Fatehpur, and Balrampur.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of all deceased has been announced. The state government has assured complete treatment of those injured in the lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are continuing in the state.

About 83 people were reported dead in thunderstorms in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

