Uttar Pradesh: 'Janata Darbar' scheduled for October 5 postponed

'Janata Darbar', scheduled to be held on October 5, at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, an official statement said.

"The 'Janata Darbar' scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," it added.

"Janata Darbar would be conducted as usual on the next day," read the release. Janata Darbar is held to address the grievances of the people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend a programme to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (October 02) conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

CM Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.



