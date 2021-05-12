Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Home isolation patients to get oxygen cylinders, doctor’s prescription must

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at their homes. According to an order issued by Anita Singh, Principal Secretary, Food Safety Drugs, all the district commissioners and district magistrates have been asked to arrange oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.

The order said that oxygen cylinders will be provided on the presentation of the Covid-19 positive report and a prescription by a doctor. Officials have been asked to identify points where cylinders can be distributed. The cylinders will be issued to a person whose Covid-19 report or those whose x-ray, chest CT or blood test report shows them positive for Covid-19, the order said.

Producing Aadhaar card of patients or the person who is collecting the cylinder has been made mandatory. Officials have been asked that oxygen cylinders shouldn't be issued to any such person who s already admitted to the hospital, the order said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has taken several measures to flatten the Covid curb including the extension of the statewide lockdown till May 17. Chief Minister himself is visiting hospitals to review preparedness and issuing necessary directives.

