Yogi govt in UP transfers 21 IAS officers including DMs of Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh news: In an administrative reshuffle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 21 IAS officers including District Magistrates (DM) of Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and 5 others.

The transfer of Kanpur DM Neha Sharma, who has now been posted as Director, Local Bodies, comes after the riots in the city last week.

Sources said that as District Magistrate, Sharma failed to act in time to control the violence even though the protests had been announced in advance.

Apart from Sharma, the state government has also transferred IAS officers, including District Magistrates of nine districts.

The District Magistrates of Ballia, Aligarh, Basti, Jalaun, Etawah, Firozabad, and Gorakhpur have also been changed.

According to reports, incumbent Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash has now been posted as Secretary, Industrial Department. Prakash has been replaced by the present Firozabad DM Suryapal Gangwar as the new DM of Lucknow.

This is the second big reshuffle in a month after the Yogi government retained power in the state in assembly elections concluded in March this year.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred 16 IAS officers.

