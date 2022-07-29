Friday, July 29, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh government transfers 13 IAS officers, appoints 3 new commissioners

Uttar Pradesh news: The new commissioners have been posted in Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Prayagraj divisions and new district magistrates have been posted in Varanasi, Kushinagar, Unnao, Fatehpur, and Balrampur, the government said in a statement.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Lucknow
Published on: July 29, 2022 13:59 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). UP govt Cabinet meeting.

  • New commissioners have been posted in Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Prayagraj divisions in UP
  • New DMs have been posted in Varanasi, Kushinagar, Unnao, Fatehpur, and Balrampur, said govt
  • District Magistrate S Rajalingam has been sent to Varanasi after his transfer

Uttar Pradesh news updates: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (July 29) transferred 13 IAS officers, posted new commissioners in three divisions, and new district magistrates in five districts.

The new commissioners have been posted in Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Prayagraj divisions and new district magistrates have been posted in Varanasi, Kushinagar, Unnao, Fatehpur, and Balrampur, the government said in a statement.

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Rajendra Pratap Singh has been made Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham and Secretary of Finance Department Sanjay Kumar comes in his place to UPSRTC as MD, the release said.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal has been sent to Jhansi in the same capacity. While Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma has been sent to Prayagraj as Commissioner in Kushinagar.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam has been sent to Varanasi in the same capacity.

DM Unnao Ravindra Kumar has been made DM Kushinagar, and has been replaced by DM Fatehpur Apoorva Dubey. DM Balrampur Shruti will be the new DM of Fatehpur.

Image Source : INDIA TV. List of IAS officers transferred by UP government.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Kanpur Nagar Dr Mahendra Kumar has been posted as DM Balrampur.

CDO Ambedkar Nagar Sudhir Kumar has been sent to Kanpur Nagar in the same capacity, Vice Chairman of Meerut Development Authority Mridul Choudhary has been posted as Project Administrator of Greater Sharda Sahayak, the release said.

