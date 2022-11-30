UP: Fire kills 6 family members, injures 3 in Firozabad; CM condoles loss of lives

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit led to the fire, police said.

At least six family members were killed in a fire that ignited in the electronics-cum-furniture shop on the floor of the building where they lived in UP's Firozabad area.

According to the police, the main cause of the fire is poor wiring which led to a short circuit but it was not just limited to the shop. The fire quickly engulfed the owner's building.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said. Of the six dead, three were children, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

He said 18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for almost two-and-half hours.

"Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in extra efforts," the SSP said. "We are still trying to ascertain that no one is trapped inside. The rescue operations are on," he added.

