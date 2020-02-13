14 killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

Image Source : ANI 13 killed in Uttar Pradesh bus accident

At least 14 people were killed, while 8 were seriously injured in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. The accident was reported late on Wednesday after a private bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. According to the officials, 14 people lost their lives in the accident, while eight sustained serious injuries. Officials said that the death toll may rise further.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said that the accident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad.

"The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said.

The injured have been sent to Saifai in Etawah for treatment, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.

Also Read | MP: 2 students killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in Panna

Also Read | 9 dead after bus catches fire in Odisha's Brahmapur